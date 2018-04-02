Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

A number of research firms have commented on HTA. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,476. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5,368.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.39, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 369.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and operator of medical office buildings (MOBs) in the United States. The Company focuses on owning and operating MOBs that serve healthcare delivery and are located on health system campuses, near university medical centers, or in community core outpatient locations.

