Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.14.

HL stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The company has a market cap of $1,465.79, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 157.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $160.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,161,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,922,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,911,000 after purchasing an additional 694,899 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,384,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 7,197,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,573,000 after purchasing an additional 515,890 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/hecla-mining-hl-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.