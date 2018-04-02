Hedge (HDG) Trading Down 24.2% This Week

Hedge (CURRENCY:HDG) traded 66% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Hedge has a total market cap of $6.62 million and approximately $164.00 worth of Hedge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedge has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Hedge token can currently be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00025541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003301 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00694116 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00178534 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00038344 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00029560 BTC.

Hedge Token Profile

Hedge launched on October 16th, 2017. Hedge’s total supply is 5,100,033 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,709,674 tokens. The official message board for Hedge is t.me/joinchat/F5fglQ7DVPV2wi4JK8Mw9A. Hedge’s official website is www.hedge-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Hedge is /r/hedgetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedge’s official Twitter account is @hedgetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hedge platform provides users with hedge intruments designed for the cryptocurrency market. crowdsale supporters, technology evangelists, and crypto investors to manage their portfolios according to preferred risk exposure. The HDG is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay fees within the platform. This token runs on a buy-back program. “

Hedge Token Trading

Hedge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Hedge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedge must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedge using one of the exchanges listed above.

