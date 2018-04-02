HeidelbergCement (HDELY) Receives $23.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research firms recently commented on HDELY. Goldman Sachs began coverage on HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised HeidelbergCement from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.37. 12,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,835. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,484.49, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

