Commerzbank set a €107.00 ($132.10) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note released on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($129.63) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS set a €86.50 ($106.79) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($123.46) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($104.94) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €95.26 ($117.61).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HEI stock opened at €79.78 ($98.49) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €76.94 ($94.99) and a 1 year high of €96.00 ($118.52).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Commerzbank Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €107.00 Price Target” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/heidelbergcement-hei-given-a-107-00-price-target-by-commerzbank-analysts-updated.html.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.