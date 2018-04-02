Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (HDD) Given a €4.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €4.00 ($4.94) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HDD. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €2.30 ($2.84) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cfra set a €3.10 ($3.83) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €3.60 ($4.44) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Independent Research set a €3.50 ($4.32) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €4.10 ($5.06) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €3.48 ($4.30).

ETR HDD opened at €3.04 ($3.76) on Thursday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 12 month low of €2.23 ($2.75) and a 12 month high of €3.62 ($4.47).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides equipment, services, and consumables for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates in Heidelberg Equipment, Heidelberg Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

