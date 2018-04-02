Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm presently has a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Separately, Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

HEINY stock opened at $53.86 on Thursday. Heineken has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $56.95.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Affligem, Tiger, Tecate, Krusovice, and Red Stripe brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Blind Pig, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Orchard Thieves brands.

