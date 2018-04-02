Helical (LON:HLCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, March 26th. They presently have a GBX 380 ($5.25) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HLCL. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 427 ($5.90) price objective on shares of Helical in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase boosted their target price on shares of Helical from GBX 375 ($5.18) to GBX 390 ($5.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

Get Helical alerts:

Shares of HLCL stock opened at GBX 323 ($4.46) on Monday. Helical has a one year low of GBX 285 ($3.94) and a one year high of GBX 386.50 ($5.34).

In related news, insider Michael Slade sold 148,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.70), for a total value of £503,200 ($695,219.67). Also, insider Gerald A. Kaye acquired 393 shares of Helical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.73) per share, with a total value of £1,344.06 ($1,856.95).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/helicals-hlcl-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-peel-hunt-updated.html.

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc, formerly Helical Bar plc, is a property investment and development company. The Company’s segments include Investment properties and Developments. The Company’s Investment properties segment includes the properties, which are owned ora leased by the Company for long-term income and for capital appreciation, and trading properties, which are owned or leased with the intention to sell.

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.