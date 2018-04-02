Hellenic Telecom Organization (HLTOY) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

HLTOY traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.67. 4,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,469. The firm has a market cap of $6,626.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.64. Hellenic Telecom Organization has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Hellenic Telecom Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA (OTE) is engaged in the provision of telecommunications and related services. The Company offers a range of telecommunications services, including fixed-line and mobile telephony, broadband services, pay television and information and communications technology (ICT) solutions.

