Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stake Increased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 148.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,290 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 452,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at about $222,000.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $66.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.16 and a 52 week high of $75.02.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $564.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -220.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.16 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 9th. UBS raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.04.

In related news, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 4,122 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $294,310.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,595.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

