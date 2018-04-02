Henderson Land Development (HLDCY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henderson Land Development from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

HLDCY stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Henderson Land Development has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $7.24.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 4th. Henderson Land Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.78%.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in property development. Along with subsidiaries, the Company operates its business through six segments. The Property Development segment is engaged in the development and sales of properties. The Property Leasing segment is engaged in the leasing of properties.

