Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 158.4% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 660,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,894,000 after acquiring an additional 130,990 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 506,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,400,000 after acquiring an additional 147,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.36. 535,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,178,754. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $133.88. The company has a market capitalization of $217,845.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $37.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.43 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Vetr downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.05 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo dropped their price objective on Chevron from $125.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.79.

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

