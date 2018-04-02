Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.15% of American Equity Investment Life as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $29.36 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $2,638.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald James Grensteiner sold 47,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $1,442,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Matovina sold 20,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $637,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,382,885. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

