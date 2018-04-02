Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 37,900 Shares of EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.08% of EnLink Midstream worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 12,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth about $255,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENLC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.93.

ENLC stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,649.94, a PE ratio of 366.25 and a beta of 2.46.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 3.71%. research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.

