Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

HTBK opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $630.62, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $29.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million. equities analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $379,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,022.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 471.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/heritage-commerce-htbk-upgraded-to-strong-buy-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary Heritage Bank of Commerce (the Bank), provides a range of banking services. The Bank is a California state-chartered multi-community independent bank that offers a range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, managers and employees.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.