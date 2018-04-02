Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.06

Headlines about Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hersha Hospitality Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.0590493417785 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

HT stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $712.85, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $122.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.68 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 3rd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

In other news, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $49,831.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,596. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh purchased 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.84 per share, with a total value of $25,007.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,390.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests primarily in institutional grade hotels in urban gateway markets, including New York, Washington, District of Columbia, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. As of December 31, 2017, the Company’s hotels included 50 hotels totaling 7,725 rooms located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

