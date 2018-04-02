Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Stock Price

News headlines about Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Heska earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the medical research company an impact score of 46.8257094723608 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSKA. BidaskClub raised shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heska from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Heska from $93.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.08.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $79.07 on Monday. Heska has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.30, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Heska had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Heska will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation sells veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. The Company operates through two segments: Core Companion Animal Health (CCA) and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products (OVP). The CCA segment includes, primarily for canine and feline use, blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, local and cloud-based data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single use offerings, such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products.

