Hess Corp. (HES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Brokerages predict that Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $944.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Hess reported sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $6.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $6.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.10). Hess had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 74.55%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HES. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on Hess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS began coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.16.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 93,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $4,150,504.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,885,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,526,998.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Omar Meyers acquired 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,232.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,017 shares of company stock worth $7,981,459 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Hess by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 28,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Hess by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 155,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 22,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,967,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Hess by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess (NYSE HES) opened at $49.46 on Monday. Hess has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -7.62%.

Hess announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation is an exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. Its Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, produces, purchases and sells crude oil, NGLs and natural gas with production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area (JDA), Malaysia and Norway.

