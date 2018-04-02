Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 95,344 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Hess worth $29,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on Hess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hess in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.16.

NYSE HES opened at $50.62 on Monday. Hess Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 74.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -21.69%.

Hess declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Kevin Omar Meyers purchased 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.48 per share, with a total value of $25,015.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,232.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Turner sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $85,039.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,017 shares of company stock worth $7,981,459. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

