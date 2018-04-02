Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.37 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

HIBB stock opened at $23.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $30.02.

In other Hibbett Sports news, VP Cathy E. Pryor sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $146,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,314. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hibbett Sports from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Hibbett Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hibbett Sports to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic and the Midwest regions of the United States. As of January 28, 2017, the Company had operated 1,078 stores consisting of 1,059 Hibbett Sports stores and 19 smaller-format Sports Additions athletic shoe stores in 35 states.

