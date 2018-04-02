Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $23.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.30.

In other Hibbett Sports news, VP Cathy E. Pryor sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $146,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,300 shares in the company, valued at $300,314. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter worth about $204,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 11.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000.

Hibbett Sports, Inc operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic and the Midwest regions of the United States. As of January 28, 2017, the Company had operated 1,078 stores consisting of 1,059 Hibbett Sports stores and 19 smaller-format Sports Additions athletic shoe stores in 35 states.

