HiCoin (XHI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $14,965.00

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One HiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. HiCoin has a market cap of $210,781.00 and $14,965.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HiCoin has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HiCoin alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000783 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001150 BTC.

HiCoin Profile

HiCoin (CRYPTO:XHI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 189,729,990 coins. The official website for HiCoin is xhicoin.com. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HiCoin Coin Trading

HiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HiCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.