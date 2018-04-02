Reviewing Interpace Diagnostics Gr (IDXG) and Higher One (ONE)

Interpace Diagnostics Gr (NASDAQ: IDXG) and Higher One (NYSE:ONE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Interpace Diagnostics Gr alerts:

13.6% of Interpace Diagnostics Gr shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Interpace Diagnostics Gr shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Interpace Diagnostics Gr and Higher One, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpace Diagnostics Gr 0 0 3 0 3.00 Higher One 0 0 0 0 N/A

Interpace Diagnostics Gr currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 296.47%. Given Interpace Diagnostics Gr’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Interpace Diagnostics Gr is more favorable than Higher One.

Profitability

This table compares Interpace Diagnostics Gr and Higher One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Gr -76.84% -37.15% -24.89% Higher One -26.77% -16.36% -10.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Interpace Diagnostics Gr and Higher One’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Gr $15.90 million 1.55 -$12.22 million ($0.81) -1.09 Higher One N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Higher One has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Interpace Diagnostics Gr.

Volatility and Risk

Interpace Diagnostics Gr has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Higher One has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Interpace Diagnostics Gr beats Higher One on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interpace Diagnostics Gr

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Higher One

Higher One Holdings, Inc. is a provider of technology-based payment processing and refund disbursement services to higher education institutions and their students. The Company also provides campus communities with student-oriented banking services, which include user-friendly features, through its bank partners. The Company operates through two segments: Disbursements and Payments. The Disbursements segment includes its Refund Management disbursement service, which is offered to higher education institution clients, and the OneAccount, a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured online checking account that is offered to students, as well as faculty, staff and alumni. The Payments segment includes its CASHNet payment processing suite and its Campus Solutions suite, both of which enable higher education institutions to accept online payments, automate certain billing and processing functions, and offer tuition payment plans.

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Gr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Gr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.