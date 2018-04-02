Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of HIHO stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.24. Highway has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.65.

Get Highway alerts:

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter. Highway had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/highway-holdings-limited-hiho-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-27th-updated.html.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.