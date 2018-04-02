Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) Stake Lowered by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIW. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 285,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 83,426 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $454,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 target price on Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $43.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,525.90, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.80. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $175.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.14 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 26.20%. research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.40%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) Stake Lowered by Profund Advisors LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/highwoods-properties-inc-hiw-position-trimmed-by-profund-advisors-llc-updated-updated.html.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.