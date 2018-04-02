Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. They currently have a GBX 1,180 ($16.30) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities assumed coverage on Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,300 ($17.96) price target for the company. Barclays cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,500 ($20.72) to GBX 800 ($11.05) in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 895 ($12.37) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($15.20) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,083.20 ($14.97).

Shares of LON HIK opened at GBX 1,208.50 ($16.70) on Wednesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 814.20 ($11.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,346 ($32.41).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms worldwide. It operates through three segments: Branded, Injectables, and Generic. The Branded segment offers 377 products in 1,125 dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system (CNS), gastro-intestinal, oncology, respiratory, and miscellaneous therapeutic areas.

