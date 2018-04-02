Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, March 15th. They currently have GBX 1,250 ($17.27) target price on the stock.

HIK has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,000 ($13.82) to GBX 1,050 ($14.51) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,180 ($16.30) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Numis Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,300 ($17.96) price objective for the company. Jefferies Group raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 895 ($12.37) to GBX 997 ($13.77) in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($15.20) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,083.20 ($14.97).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

HIK stock remained flat at $GBX 1,208.50 ($16.70) during midday trading on Thursday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 814.20 ($11.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,346 ($32.41).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.22.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/hikma-pharmaceuticals-hik-upgraded-to-buy-at-citigroup-updated-updated.html.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms worldwide. It operates through three segments: Branded, Injectables, and Generic. The Branded segment offers 377 products in 1,125 dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system (CNS), gastro-intestinal, oncology, respiratory, and miscellaneous therapeutic areas.

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.