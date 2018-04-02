Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hitachi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st.

Shares of Hitachi stock opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35,327.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. Hitachi has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $20.36 billion for the quarter. Hitachi had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.36%. analysts anticipate that Hitachi will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services worldwide.

