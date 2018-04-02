Hive Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.61 Million (HVN)

Hive (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Hive token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta and Livecoin. During the last week, Hive has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $48.61 million and $123,937.00 worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00697964 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00174486 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00037780 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00029822 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Hive’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,000,000 tokens. Hive’s official website is www.hive-project.net. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The Reddit community for Hive is /r/hiveproject_net.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hive project aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes itpossible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token bult on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

