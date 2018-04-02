Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $157.40 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HOLI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ HOLI) traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $26.85. 451,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,941. The company has a market cap of $1,620.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/hollysys-automation-technologies-ltd-holi-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-35-per-share-updated-updated.html.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a provider of automation and control technologies, and products. The Company’s segments include Industrial Automation (IA), Rail Transportation (rail), Mechanical and Electrical (M&E), and Miscellaneous. Its technologies are applied through its industrial automation solution suite, including the Distributed Control Systems, Programmable Logic Controller, Real-time Management Information System, HolliAS Asset Management System, Operator Training System, Batch Application Package, Advanced Process Control Package (HolliAS APC Suite), Safety Instrumentation System (SIS), railway signaling system of Train Control Center, Automatic Train Protection, Subway Supervisory and Control platform, nuclear power non-safety automation and control system HolliAs-NMS DCS and other products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.