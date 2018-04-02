Home Bancshares (HOMB) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Home Bancshares earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2017310775118 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOMB. Sandler O’Neill set a $25.00 price objective on Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray upgraded Home Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $22.81 on Monday. Home Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3,964.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Home Bancshares will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $7,503,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,303.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

