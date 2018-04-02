Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Lourd Capital LLC

Lourd Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 126.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,227,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,559,421,000 after buying an additional 3,254,382 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,013.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $509,247,000 after buying an additional 3,162,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,268,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,520,000 after buying an additional 1,862,134 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,727,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $588,364,000 after buying an additional 1,485,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8,118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,174,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $191,976,000 after buying an additional 1,159,940 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $177.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208,139.59, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $144.25 and a one year high of $207.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 306.73% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Home Depot to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.04.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman bought 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.29 per share, with a total value of $3,000,085.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,532.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 37,680 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.26, for a total value of $7,018,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,957,273.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,027 shares of company stock worth $31,220,882. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

