News headlines about HomeAway (NASDAQ:AWAY) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HomeAway earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the information services provider an impact score of 46.3486311920915 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get HomeAway alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “HomeAway (AWAY) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/homeaway-away-receiving-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-study-shows.html.

HomeAway Company Profile

HomeAway, Inc (HomeAway) operates an online marketplace for the vacation rental industry. The Company has vacation rentals, with sites representing over one million paid listings of vacation rental homes in approximately 190 countries. In addition to its online marketplace, the Company offers software solutions to property managers through its HomeAway Software for Professionals and Glad to Have You products.

Receive News & Ratings for HomeAway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeAway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.