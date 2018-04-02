HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HomeTrust Bancshares earned a coverage optimism score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1840260551055 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.59 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTBI shares. Sandler O’Neill set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In related news, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $165,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,300.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

