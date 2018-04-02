Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Holdings Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $20,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 3,178.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HMC opened at $34.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62,910.89, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3,957.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3,725.76 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $93.67 earnings per share. analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

HMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Honda Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

