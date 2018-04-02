Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Position Raised by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 772.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $117.12 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.73.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $448,440.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,145.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total value of $426,291.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,899.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $144.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108,671.80, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.40 and a 12-month high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Honeywell International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

