Honeywell International Inc. Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Honeywell International Inc. cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 25,674,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,946,000 after acquiring an additional 498,324 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 41.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,455,439 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,112,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322,645 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 68.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 13,429,265 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $696,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,218,088 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $581,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,525 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 20.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,089,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $577,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,100 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $55.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82,026.91, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

In related news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 50,126 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,895.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,551,962.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 713 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $48,626.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,484.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,682 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,080. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

