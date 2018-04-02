Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.07

Headlines about Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hooker Furniture earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.9744738403584 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.15. 30,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,451. Hooker Furniture has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $431.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation is a home furnishings marketing, design and logistics company offering sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The Company operates through three segments: casegoods furniture, upholstered furniture and all other.

