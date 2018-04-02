HopFed Bancorp, Inc (HFBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HopFed Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:HFBC) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given HopFed Bancorp an industry rank of 65 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of HopFed Bancorp (HFBC) opened at $14.86 on Monday. HopFed Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $98.61, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

HopFed Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. HopFed Bancorp had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 million. sell-side analysts expect that HopFed Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. HopFed Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of HopFed Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 331,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in shares of HopFed Bancorp by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HopFed Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HopFed Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,925 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HopFed Bancorp by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 73,947 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HopFed Bancorp Company Profile

HopFed Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Heritage Bank USA, Inc (the Bank). The Bank is a Kentucky state chartered commercial bank based in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, with branch offices in Kentucky and Tennessee. The business of the Bank primarily consists of attracting deposits from the general public and investing such deposits in loans secured by single family residential real estate and investment securities, including United States Government and agency securities, municipal and corporate bonds, collateralized mortgages obligations (CMOs), and mortgage-backed securities.

