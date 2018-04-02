HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) Price Hits $0.0367 on Major Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 5:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. HOQU has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $8,856.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HOQU has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One HOQU token can now be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000519 BTC on major exchanges including ForkDelta and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003091 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00695740 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014201 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000453 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00041196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00160573 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00029980 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 888,888,000 tokens. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta and IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

