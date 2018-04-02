Horan Capital Management Has $575,000 Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Horan Capital Management lowered its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,352 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, December 4th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Jaffray set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.80.

DIS opened at $100.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $96.20 and a 12-month high of $116.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $151,029.22, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,086.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

