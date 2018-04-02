Horizon Pharma’s (NASDAQ:HZNP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Message in a bottle/vial. The four doctors we spoke with were positive on the safety and efficacy of Horizon’s Krystexxa. One of the four doctors believed that Krystexxa was a ‘wonder’ drug and was bullish on its growth prospects. The other three doctors were more measured. They all agreed that Krystexxa is a very good drug, but were not convinced it would be widely used among rheumatologists because it works best for a small group of refractory patients. The main barrier to uptake is not anaphylaxis. There are two reasons doctors don’t widely use Krystexxa: 1) the high cost relative to standard of care; 2) because it’s an IV, while the standard of care is oral.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst wrote.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HZNP. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. UBS set a $20.00 price objective on Horizon Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Horizon Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Shares of HZNP opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2,336.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. Horizon Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $274.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.48 million. Horizon Pharma had a positive return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 38.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Pharma will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Horizon Pharma by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,826,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,861,000 after buying an additional 958,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Horizon Pharma by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,433,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,254,000 after buying an additional 1,167,722 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Horizon Pharma by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,743,000 after buying an additional 149,854 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Horizon Pharma by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,279,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,279,000 after buying an additional 1,170,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Pharma by 419.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,127,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after buying an additional 1,717,841 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Pharma

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, acquiring and commercializing differentiated and accessible medicines that address unmet medical needs. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed 11 medicines through its orphan, rheumatology and primary care business units.

