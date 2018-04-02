Hormel (HRL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel (NYSE:HRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the last six months, Hormel Foods shares have outperformed the industry. The company believes its marketing programs and elevated demand for on-trend branded products will continue to boost its revenues in the quarters ahead. Moreover, its near-term results are anticipated to improve on the back of the recently-made acquisitions. Hormel Foods stated that the tax reform will boost its liquidity, enabling it to fund new investments, raise employee wages and boost shareholders' return going forward. Over the last 30 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock has moved north for fiscal 2019.”

Get Hormel alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HRL. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hormel and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Group raised shares of Hormel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray started coverage on shares of Hormel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of HRL traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.55. 1,653,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $18,175.36, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44. Hormel has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Hormel (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Hormel had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Hormel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.77%.

In other news, insider Luis G. Marconi sold 1,000 shares of Hormel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $33,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,532 shares in the company, valued at $729,504.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven G. Binder sold 20,000 shares of Hormel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $668,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,949 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hormel by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,714,000 after acquiring an additional 367,255 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Hormel by 28.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,634,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Valueinvest Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Hormel by 29.2% during the third quarter. Valueinvest Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,915,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,700 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its position in Hormel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 4,684,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Hormel by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,684,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,069,000 after purchasing an additional 524,325 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/hormel-foods-hrl-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Hormel

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.