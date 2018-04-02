Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Host Hotels and Resorts earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.4846551899614 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have recently commented on HST. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $21.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

NYSE:HST traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.18. 3,318,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,043,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13,683.82, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.34%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owned properties and conducted operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.

