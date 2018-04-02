Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Holdings Lifted by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,429,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,315 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of Hostess Brands worth $35,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 8.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 33.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 8.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 83,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWNK. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on Hostess Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Hostess Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Cdm Hostess Class C, Llc sold 25,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $394,005.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig D. Steeneck purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $183,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,343,341.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $14.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,924.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.10 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 28.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and Other. Its principal product lines include Twinkies, Zingers, Donettes, coffee cakes, cupcakes, cinnamon rolls, Ding Dongs, honey buns, fruit pies, Sno Balls, mini muffins, Chocodiles, Ho Hos, brownies, Suzy Qs, bread and buns, danishes, jumbo muffins, iced cookies, eclairs, and madeleines.

