Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 4,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $215,003.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,599 shares in the company, valued at $215,003.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 14,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $674,789.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,042 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,964 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. ORIX USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $19,909,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 664,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,183,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 763,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,884,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 47,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 15,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.55. 111,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,210. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2,938.20, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides mergers and acquisitions (M&A), financings, financial restructurings, and financial advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services on M&A and capital markets offerings; advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions; and advises financial sponsors on various transactions.

