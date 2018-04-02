Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 485.90 ($6.71).

Several analysts have commented on HWDN shares. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 445 ($6.15) to GBX 470 ($6.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays started coverage on Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 447 ($6.18) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.22) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 500 ($6.91) to GBX 515 ($7.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 512 ($7.07) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

HWDN stock traded up GBX 4.70 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 461.70 ($6.38). 2,126,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,000. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 282 ($3.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 596.70 ($8.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $2,990.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,539.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $3.60.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc is a manufacturer and supplier of fitted kitchens, appliances and joinery products. The Company is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products, along with the associated manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. It offers products in categories, such as kitchen collection, including inclusive cabinets, accessories, handles and taps; appliance collection, including ovens, hobs, extractors, refrigeration, dishwashers, laundry; doors and joinery collection, including internal doors, sliding wardrobe doors, external doors, door frames, linings and casings, and moldings; hardware collection, including door handles, door furniture, door security, and tools and accessories; flooring collections, including laminate flooring and accessories, and bathroom cabinet collection, including bathroom accessories, bathroom handles and bathroom worktops.

