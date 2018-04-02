HRG Group (HRG) Shares Gap Up to $16.49

Shares of HRG Group Inc (NYSE:HRG) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.66, but opened at $16.49. HRG Group shares last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 1622729 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.19.

HRG Group (NYSE:HRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter. HRG Group had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRG. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of HRG Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HRG Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $986,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HRG Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,371,000. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HRG Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,167,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HRG Group by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 50,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 36,879 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRG Group Company Profile

HRG Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Products and Insurance. The Consumer Products segment consists of the Company’s subsidiary, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc (Spectrum Brands). The Insurance segment includes its subsidiary, Front Street Re (Delaware) Ltd.

