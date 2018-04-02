HTML5COIN Trading 27.7% Lower Over Last Week (HTML5)

HTML5COIN (CURRENCY:HTML5) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. HTML5COIN has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $447.00 worth of HTML5COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTML5COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HTML5COIN has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HTML5COIN alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.51 or 0.04325570 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00053051 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00021118 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00030323 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00588076 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00080406 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00054068 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00032205 BTC.

HTML5COIN Coin Profile

HTML5COIN (HTML5) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2014. HTML5COIN’s total supply is 40,659,020,000 coins. HTML5COIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HTML5COIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTML5COIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com.

HTML5COIN Coin Trading

HTML5COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to buy HTML5COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTML5COIN must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTML5COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for HTML5COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTML5COIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.