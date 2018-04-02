HTML5COIN Trading Down 27.7% Over Last 7 Days (HTML5)

HTML5COIN (CURRENCY:HTML5) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One HTML5COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HTML5COIN has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. HTML5COIN has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $447.00 worth of HTML5COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.16 or 0.04453590 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00052009 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00020964 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00030492 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00590016 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00081625 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00053604 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00033195 BTC.

HTML5COIN Profile

HTML5 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2014. HTML5COIN’s total supply is 40,659,020,000 coins. HTML5COIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. The Reddit community for HTML5COIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTML5COIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HTML5COIN

HTML5COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase HTML5COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTML5COIN must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTML5COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

